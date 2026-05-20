By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation
The Israel Lobby, working in tandem with President Trump, on Tuesday night succeeded in unseating Rep. Thomas Massie after dropping at least $15.5 million on the primary race for Kentucky’s 4th district.
Some $19 million in ads were run against Massie, according to the NY Times.
Massie got 15 percent higher turnout this election, but the Lobby’s hand-picked puppet, Ed Gallrein, soundly defeated him after older voters showed up in force.
Polls released ahead of the election showed a dramatic generational divide, with everyone under age 56 swinging hard for Massie and those over 56 swinging hard for Gallrein.
Gallrein followed in Biden’s footsteps by hiding in his basement throughout the primary and letting the Israel Lobby’s millions do his campaigning for him.
Fox News also helped prop up Gallrein’s campaign by banning Massie from their airwaves for some 14 months and promoting Gallrein with carefully crafted, deceptive propaganda.
Despite this stinging defeat, it’s baked in the cake due to demographic shifts that the Israel Lobby’s power is on the way out.
This MIGA crap might work in Kentucky’s 4th district, but it’s not working nationally.
We have Massie to thank for much of that, as he did more than anyone in Congress over his 14 years in office to expose the power of the Israel Lobby.
Trump’s approval rating hit a record low of 34 percent recently in no small part because he has used all his political capital to serve Israel.
Massie can run again (hopefully for higher office) in two years and win.
Massie has raised his national profile massively and still has time in Congress to give the Lobby hell.
2 thoughts on “Israel Lobby Ousts Thomas Massie From Congress in Most Expensive Primary Race in History”
Just astounding that some people still think the vote is not fully corrupted. The control-machine puts in whomever it wants, whomever will obediently do its bidding and dutifully assist in bringing about worldwide tyranny with all the suffering that accompanies it. In the current (s)elections, all indicators are pointing to a glaring victory for Team Israel.
I’d like to say ‘Business As Usual,’ but really, for them, BUSINESS IS BOOMING!!
.
Absolutely correct, Galen. I KNEW Massie would lose because I KNOW the system has been corrupted to the point where voting is a complete waste of time for Congress, Senate, President, state (gov., AG, state “reps”). Locally? Maybe, if you know the ones running. When MTG resigned, I understand why…what’s the point of trying to reform such a corrupted system? And guess what? They’re saying that ZioShill running against Massie won because most of the voters were Boomers! BS! Even Boomers are turning against the Syn of Sat and Trump (unless they are “Christian” Zionists of course). I’m a Boomer, and I woke up to the evil govt. many years ago.