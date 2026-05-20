Israel Lobby Ousts Thomas Massie From Congress in Most Expensive Primary Race in History

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The Israel Lobby, working in tandem with President Trump, on Tuesday night succeeded in unseating Rep. Thomas Massie after dropping at least $15.5 million on the primary race for Kentucky’s 4th district.

Some $19 million in ads were run against Massie, according to the NY Times.

Massie got 15 percent higher turnout this election, but the Lobby’s hand-picked puppet, Ed Gallrein, soundly defeated him after older voters showed up in force.

Polls released ahead of the election showed a dramatic generational divide, with everyone under age 56 swinging hard for Massie and those over 56 swinging hard for Gallrein.

Gallrein followed in Biden’s footsteps by hiding in his basement throughout the primary and letting the Israel Lobby’s millions do his campaigning for him.

Fox News also helped prop up Gallrein’s campaign by banning Massie from their airwaves for some 14 months and promoting Gallrein with carefully crafted, deceptive propaganda.

Despite this stinging defeat, it’s baked in the cake due to demographic shifts that the Israel Lobby’s power is on the way out.

This MIGA crap might work in Kentucky’s 4th district, but it’s not working nationally.

We have Massie to thank for much of that, as he did more than anyone in Congress over his 14 years in office to expose the power of the Israel Lobby.

Trump’s approval rating hit a record low of 34 percent recently in no small part because he has used all his political capital to serve Israel.

Massie can run again (hopefully for higher office) in two years and win.

Massie has raised his national profile massively and still has time in Congress to give the Lobby hell.