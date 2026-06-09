Trump explains how he upset he is that the “Jewish and Israeli lobby” is no longer the “most powerful lobby like it used to be.”
He is resolved to fight against this.
RIP America. pic.twitter.com/58LwTmfcyY
— ADAM (@adamemedia1) June 8, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Trump explains how he upset he is that the “Jewish and Israeli lobby” is no longer the “most powerful lobby like it used to be.”
He is resolved to fight against this.
RIP America. pic.twitter.com/58LwTmfcyY
— ADAM (@adamemedia1) June 8, 2026