Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are taking over protected Albanian land in a $1.4 billion project to build luxury resorts and an Israeli-linked development.
The Albanian prime minister changed the law to make it happen.
Now his house is burning. pic.twitter.com/sCKUZ2gczW
— Parody Jeff (@Parodyjeffx) June 2, 2026
One thought on “Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are taking over protected Albanian land in a $1.4 billion project to build luxury resorts and an Israeli-linked development. The Albanian prime minister changed the law to make it happen. Now his house is burning.”
Activism, Albanian style.
Has a thing or two to say to the world.
.