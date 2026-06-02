Courtney Bonneau reported: The IDF came in the night, rigged a school for disabled children with C4, and detonated it. Possibly the only school for disabled kids in the country
Just a coincidence. Happens all the time in the "only democracy." pic.twitter.com/wM8EIYGFDP
— Ounka (@OunkaOnX) June 1, 2026
One thought on “Courtney Bonneau reported: The IDF came in the night, rigged a school for disabled children with C4, and detonated it. Possibly the only school for disabled kids in the country”
When you can no longer lower the bar, you just stab it into disabled children.
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