Maya Ackerman, Zionist computer scientist, tells the American Jewish Committee that they must control Artificial Intelligence companies in order to impose the genocidal narrative of “Israel” on the entire world.

"La Inteligencia Artificial es un gran oportunidad para Israel, hoy es la mayor fuente de información, por lo que en vez de intentar controlar el mundo y las redes sociales, debemos ir a por las empresas de IA para que impongan nuestra narrativa". Maya Ackerman, informática… pic.twitter.com/9mwrcXLnG8 — Daniel Mayakovski (@DaniMayakovski) June 5, 2026 Share this: Print

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