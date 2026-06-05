"La Inteligencia Artificial es un gran oportunidad para Israel, hoy es la mayor fuente de información, por lo que en vez de intentar controlar el mundo y las redes sociales, debemos ir a por las empresas de IA para que impongan nuestra narrativa".
Maya Ackerman, informática… pic.twitter.com/9mwrcXLnG8
— Daniel Mayakovski (@DaniMayakovski) June 5, 2026
One thought on “Maya Ackerman, Zionist computer scientist, tells the American Jewish Committee that they must control Artificial Intelligence companies in order to impose the genocidal narrative of “Israel” on the entire world.”
She actually uttered these words: “People trust AI more than anything else.”
Sure. She just knows we are a bunch of docile followers. She thinks that we’re unaware that AI is programmed by those who’d have us believe what it thinks we should believe in any given moment? Does she think we’d bend a knee and just go along with all the distortions and un-truths being pumped out everyday?
Oh how they want us to succumb. Their desperation is at peak because they know they’re losing us, losing control. Can’t have a world of people who think for themselves, understand corruption and deception, and just might choose to not participate in its own enslavement and demise.
The natural world is always there, seemingly waiting for us to come home, home to the simplicity of farming and of integrity-driven innovation that secures not only our survival and progress, but our freedom. The natural world, suffering as it is, stands ever-ready to heal itself and therefore sustain us and bring us back to sanity, even providing opportunity to once again thrive, unabated by the ugliness of greed and tyranny. Song below says it takes “a rake and hoe.” That’s hoe, not ho, though some might disagree (grin). Rake and a hoe. Or 2A and a hoe. I make myself remember:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1oiVEWFHrs
.