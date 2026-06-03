🚨🇦🇱 JUST IN: Over 100,000 Albanians shut down the capital in furious protests.
Trump and Kushner are selling off the Albanian coastline to Jewish billionaires and Israeli military projects.
The south of the country is being handed over to foreign control. pic.twitter.com/eKSvn0XTOa
— Parody Jeff (@Parodyjeffx) June 2, 2026
One thought on “JUST IN: Over 100,000 Albanians shut down the capital in furious protests. Trump and Kushner are selling off the Albanian coastline to Jewish billionaires and Israeli military projects.”
They need to pull a “Code of Lek” scenario on the traitors as well as Trump and Kushner…”Blood Fued,” for instance, where a victim gets to “victimize” the victimizer. Here is a truth, as told in a book from the Enver Hoxha commies that ran Albania for about 40 years–in some of the mountain regions where this Code of Lek is practiced, the commies never fully took control of the region that was never quite collective-farm-ized. To find out more about “blood fued” and this code, read Ishmail Kadare’s novel, “The Wedding.” And then they burn the PM house (yep, blood fued!)
http://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/jared-kushner-and-ivanka-trump-are-taking-over-protected-albanian-land-in-a-1-4-billion-project-to-build-luxury-resorts-and-an-israeli-linked-development-the-albanian-prime-minister-changed-the-law/342662