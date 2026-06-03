🚨🇦🇱 JUST IN: Over 100,000 Albanians shut down the capital in furious protests.

Trump and Kushner are selling off the Albanian coastline to Jewish billionaires and Israeli military projects.

The south of the country is being handed over to foreign control. pic.twitter.com/eKSvn0XTOa

— Parody Jeff (@Parodyjeffx) June 2, 2026