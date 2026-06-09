Phil Tourney, a USS Liberty veteran alleges that the Mossad worked with the CIA to deliberately sink the USS Liberty, and blame the false flag attack on Egypt.pic.twitter.com/RiSgYgrShe
— James Li (@5149jamesli) June 8, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Phil Tourney, a USS Liberty veteran alleges that the Mossad worked with the CIA to deliberately sink the USS Liberty, and blame the false flag attack on Egypt.pic.twitter.com/RiSgYgrShe
— James Li (@5149jamesli) June 8, 2026