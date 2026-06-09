Phil Tourney, a USS Liberty veteran alleges that the Mossad worked with the CIA to deliberately sink the USS Liberty, and blame the false flag attack on Egypt.

Phil Tourney, a USS Liberty veteran alleges that the Mossad worked with the CIA to deliberately sink the USS Liberty, and blame the false flag attack on Egypt.pic.twitter.com/RiSgYgrShe — James Li (@5149jamesli) June 8, 2026 Share this: Print

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