An Israeli female soldier COCKS her rifle at Palestinians, YELLS, THREATENS and FORCES THEM OFF their land in the northern Jordan Valley while preventing them from filming.
She feels “empowered” because she has a gun pointed at UNARMED CIVILIANS.
This is what TERROR looks like. pic.twitter.com/Mu3jIKq67n
— Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws1) May 17, 2026
One thought on “An Israeli female soldier COCKS her rifle at Palestinians, YELLS, THREATENS and FORCES THEM OFF their land in the northern Jordan Valley while preventing them from filming.”
To watch this ugly vid is vomit-inducing, and the ugly seems to be coming to everywhere. Fevered pitch used to mean a phenomenon that has become highly charged and has reached its peak. I thought we were there a couple of decades ago. Evidently I was wrong. The Fever just keeps rising, with atrocity after atrocity springing from the darkest evil manifested in the full hijacking of The united States by Israel. When will the jewish problem be resolved? We know our part in it, to fight to defend our rights, our freedom. But when?
I hate myself for not doing more and yet ask myself, “What would martyrdom serve, other than dying with a clear conscience? Is it better to remain alive and fight in other ways?” But most of those ways have proven themselves ineffective. I even feel ashamed for asking such a thing, but my drive to live is very tenacious. This, even though most of us are not truly living. I mean, it’s constant skirting around censorship and surveillance. Constant having to manage the trauma of seeing innocents genocided. Pressure to make ends meet as the cost of EVERYTHING rises to its own fevered pitch. Many saying it will get far worse.
I just typed in this search: “Is it true that inflation once rose so high in Nicaragua that it cost thousands of dollars for a loaf of bread and was that the highest inflation rate ever recorded?” Here’s what google said, parenthesis mine:
“Yes, that is true for Nicaragua, but it was not the highest inflation rate ever recorded.
During the late 1980s, Nicaragua experienced a devastating period of hyperinflation that peaked in 1987 at over 30,000% annually, reaching millions by 1988. Because of this economic crisis, the currency rapidly lost its purchasing power, and everyday items like a single loaf of bread or groceries required millions of cordobas. ($1,000,000 Nicaraguan Córdoba equals $27,179.80 United States Dollars).
“Nicaragua’s staggering inflation was severe, but the all-time world record for the highest inflation ever recorded belongs to Hungary in July 1946. At its absolute peak, Hungary’s monthly inflation rate hit 41.9 quadrillion percent. During this period, prices were doubling roughly every 15 hours. Several other countries have also experienced inflation rates that dwarf the Nicaraguan crisis: Zimbabwe, 2008: Reached a peak of 231 million percent, leading to the creation of a 100-trillion-dollar banknote. Wiemar Germany, 1923: Reached an estimated peak monthly inflation of 29,500%, requiring wheelbarrows full of cash to buy basic groceries.”
So there it is. It CAN get worse indeed. And now, their great gift to us is the DATA CENTERS!! Does DATA stand for Devils Are Taking All? Or Devils Are Tyrannizing All? These toxic and intrusive instruments of oppression are killing the environment and the people, upsetting lives in so many way. Property values of some who’ve worked their whole life to provide a home for their families are being drastically devalued. I mean, who would want to live with penetrating noise pollution, scarce energy availability, toxic water, and worst of all, Big Brother right in the backyard, taking notes and planning more enslavement? Fk the DATA CENTERS!!!
.