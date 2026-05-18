An Israeli female soldier COCKS her rifle at Palestinians, YELLS, THREATENS and FORCES THEM OFF their land in the northern Jordan Valley while preventing them from filming.

She feels “empowered” because she has a gun pointed at UNARMED CIVILIANS.

This is what TERROR looks like. pic.twitter.com/Mu3jIKq67n

— Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws1) May 17, 2026