70 Killed and 104 Injured in Gaza Over the Past 24 Hours

By Gaza Notifications

The Ministry of Health in Gaza has released its daily statistical report on the number of casualties resulting from the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza, now in its 461st day:

– The Israeli military has committed 3 massacres against families in Gaza, with 70 fatalities and 104 injuries reported in hospitals in the past 24 hours. – Many victims remain trapped under the rubble and in the streets, as rescue and medical teams are unable to reach them. – The total death toll from the Israeli Genocide has risen to 46,006, with 109,378 injured since October 7, 2023.

The Ministry urges the families of victims and those missing to complete their registration through the provided link to ensure all information is recorded in official health records.

Ministry of Health, Gaza January 9, 2025

