9% OF SENATE DEMOCRATS SUFFERED STROKES AFTER TAKING COVID SHOTS
Two studies explain why:
1) mRNA and spike protein are found inside the brains of hemorrhagic stroke victims YEARS after vaccination, damaging vessel walls.
2) An 85 million-person study found Pfizer recipients face up to 269% higher odds of suffering a stroke.
These are the COVID vaccinated senators who suffered strokes:
Chris Murphy (D-CT) — age 53
Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) — age 49
John Fetterman (D-PA) — age 52
Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) — age 63
The mRNA aftermath is unfortunately expected to continue.
— Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (@NicHulscher) November 3, 2026
Posted: November 3, 2026
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