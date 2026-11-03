9% OF SENATE DEMOCRATS SUFFERED STROKES AFTER TAKING COVID SHOTS

Two studies explain why:

1) mRNA and spike protein are found inside the brains of hemorrhagic stroke victims YEARS after vaccination, damaging vessel walls.

2) An 85 million-person study found Pfizer recipients face up to 269% higher odds of suffering a stroke.

These are the COVID vaccinated senators who suffered strokes:

Chris Murphy (D-CT) — age 53

Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) — age 49

John Fetterman (D-PA) — age 52

Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) — age 63

The mRNA aftermath is unfortunately expected to continue.

— Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (@NicHulscher) November 3, 2026