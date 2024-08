A bombshell report from The Post Millennial reveals the #Biden-Harris administration colluded w/big tech & #Trudeau to undermine the Canadian freedom truckers. 🤯 @DavidKrayden , who broke the story, joins us to discuss.

🚨 A bombshell report from The Post Millennial reveals the #Biden-Harris administration colluded w/big tech & #Trudeau to undermine the Canadian freedom truckers. 🤯 @DavidKrayden, who broke the story, joins us to discuss. pic.twitter.com/6kJxHhaKna — Redacted (@TheRedactedInc) August 11, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet