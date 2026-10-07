A California nurse says her hospital went from four stillbirths a year to 22 in a SINGLE MONTH after COVID shots were pushed on pregnant women.

That’s more stillbirths in 30 days than the previous FIVE YEARS combined.

The hospital sent an email, telling nurses to BRUSH UP ON HANDLING DEAD BABIES’ BODIES. But not a shred of concern about WHY they were dying.

Stillbirths are up 6,500% in a single month, and the hospital doesn’t want to get to the bottom of it.

Nurse Michelle Spencer questioned the COVID shots. Her colleagues? They figured it was GLOBAL WARMING.

— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 6, 2026