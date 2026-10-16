A Georgia man gets tased by Coweta County deputies at a gas station over a seatbelt violation—on private property where the law doesn’t even apply. Charges dropped. He sues for excessive force.

While that lawsuit is pending, the same sheriff’s office runs his plate through Flock 5 times over 197 days, querying 6,000+ camera networks nationwide. Justifications entered: “info” and “37.”

He felt followed and watched near his home and business. Ended a 6-year contract servicing another PD’s vehicles because he no longer felt safe.

This is exactly what Flock enables: retaliation against people who challenge them. https://t.co/fBC0XvT4Tl

— Kacee Allen (@KaceeRAllen) October 15, 2026