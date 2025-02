🚨#BREAKING: A migrant facility that received $7,000,000 from FEMA says it has NO IDEA what to do with all the money because…

…they haven't had a SINGLE illegal immigrant enter their facility for DAYS:

"Our numbers are basically almost to zero…"

GIVE THE MONEY BACK!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ZBx974lQbU

— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) February 17, 2025