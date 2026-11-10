The conspiracy theorists were right

A new FDA data mining report shows they knew the Covid vaccine had 25 major side effects and they all conspired to hide it from the public

Senator Ron Johnson’s Senate PSI Majority Staff Interim Report has been released on FDA data mining and the March 2021 analysis by Dr. Ana Szarfman

There was a “masking” in the standard FDA system, where signals from Pfizer and Moderna reportedly cancelled each other out

Meaning they lied and hid the side effects from the public and told you it was 100% safe and effective

I have compared the whole list for you:

Neurological & Dysautonomia

• Bell’s palsy (Suppressed Signal)

• Paraesthesia ear (Suppressed Signal)

• Bradykinesia (Suppressed Signal)

• Basal ganglia stroke (Suppressed Signal)

• Cerebral artery occlusion (Suppressed Signal)

• Thalamic infarction

• Sinus rhythm abnormality

• Agonal rhythm

• Diaphragmatic spasm

• Dementia (Pfizer)

Cardiac

• Sudden cardiac death (Suppressed Signal)

• Acute left ventricular failure (Suppressed Signal)

• Diastolic dysfunction (Suppressed Signal)

• Ejection fraction abnormal (Suppressed Signal)

• Hypertensive emergency (Suppressed Signal)

• Blood pressure systolic changes (Suppressed Signal)

• Aortic stenosis (Suppressed Signal)

• Cardiac failure chronic

• Acute myocardial infarction (Pfizer, Moderna)

• Cardiac telemetry abnormal (Pfizer) (Suppressed Signal)

Vascular & Pulmonary

• Pulmonary infarction (Suppressed Signal)

• Embolic stroke

• Ischaemic stroke

• Aortic aneurysm rupture

• May-Thurner syndrome

• Hypomagnesaemia (Suppressed Signal)

Other

• Cholecystitis acute (Suppressed Signal)

• AST/ALT ratio abnormal

• Mastoid disorder

• Cardiac assistance device user

• Brain natriuretic peptide increased

• Asymptomatic COVID-19 (Pfizer) (Suppressed Signal)

The FDA’s standard analytical method allegedly masked “obscured” statistical safety signals in the data

Aka they lied

— Deep Leaks (@DeepLeaksHQ) November 7, 2026