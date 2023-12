A new study claims that 17 million people died globally because of Covid vaccinations. It’s time for governments around the world to release anonymized health data, without limitation, for scientific research on the harm of Covid vaccines.

A new study claims that 17 million people died globally because of Covid vaccinations. It’s time for governments around the world to release anonymized health data, without limitation, for scientific research on the harm of Covid vaccines. pic.twitter.com/KHGWromI5X — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) December 16, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet