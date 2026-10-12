A retired USDA meat inspector said he had to replace his rubber boots every 4 months.

The runoff on the floor of processed meat plants was dissolving them.

That’s the stuff that ends up between your sandwich bread.

The WHO classifies processed meat as a Group 1 carcinogen, the same category as tobacco. 50g a day, about 2 slices of ham, is linked to an 18% higher colorectal cancer risk.

“Organic” on the package doesn’t change what it is.

I haven’t looked at a deli counter the same way since.

— Camus (@newstart_2024) October 11, 2026