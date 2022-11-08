A Shout Out

This is a shout out to all those who are stepping out today to do their patriotic duty, to get themselves to the polls and have their voices heard by VOTING. Oh, did I say “shout out?” Sorry, I meant to say SHAME OUT!! Yes, shame on you for still believing the lie. Shame on you for showing up to sanction a false enterprise that not only ignores your voice but makes things worse for you day-by-day.

Yet the bigger share of SHAME goes to all the so-called alternative news outlets on the Internet, those who claim free speech and truth in reporting. SHAME ON YOU!! All day yesterday, so many of you were screaming “DON’T FORGET TO VOTE, VOTE, VOTE,” adding on that “this is the most important election EVER!!” You know what’s important? THE BILL OF RIGHTS and the uprising that’s building to restore it to its rightful place as our SUPREME LAW OF THE LAND. Keep dancin’ around that truth and dig your own grave.

We have a chance to reclaim our birthright and live free and it’s on our hands to bring it about. You who still vote, please know that freedom will not come from the ballot box. Haven’t you had enough of deception and demise? Walk away from a toxic system that is devoid of ethics. Real people everywhere are ready to end the slavery game and return to the power of THE INDIVIDUAL, where each man, woman, and child gets a shot at a life of self-determinism with no interference from out-of-control greed and power that is ever dishing up war, destruction and death. Voters, PLEASE STOP EMPOWERING YOUR OPPRESSORS!!