California Democrats can’t stop SELLING OUT their residents

A vote passed allowing Gavin Newsom’s donor to bill California residents an additional $290 PER YEAR FEE on their electric bills

“The vote is 4-0, with that vote, the California Public Utilities Commission, or CPUC,… pic.twitter.com/17XBbaDmzG

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) April 10, 2025