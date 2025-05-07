a Zionist fanatic at the Oxford Union angrily asks George Galloway if he is racist because of his opposition to the genocidal Israeli death-cult, and is applauded by the audience. Here's Galloway's response that gets the audience to applaud him by the end: pic.twitter.com/CcB8MGqNe6
— ☀️👀 (@zei_squirrel) May 6, 2025
One thought on “a Zionist fanatic at the Oxford Union angrily asks George Galloway if he is racist because of his opposition to the genocidal Israeli death-cult, and is applauded by the audience. Here’s Galloway’s response that gets the audience to applaud him by the end:”
Firstly, let’s fix the title…
“a jew at the Oxford Union…”
But more importantly let’s sum up what’s really happening here –
“good” jew vs “bad” jew.
That’s what the focus should be because a jew is ALWAYS a jew before anything else & you should all know how their little motto saying goes – “What’s good for the tribe…”. In other words they could be discussing ANYTHING at all here & it wouldn’t really matter. The fact that jews are controlling both sides of this debate (debacle?) is the most important thing & your shaped perception at the end of it all is the most important outcome.
So lastly, let’s just finish with a little ditty that’s very fitting…
jews to the left of me
jews to the right
Here I am
Stuck in the middle with you