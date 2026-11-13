"Absolutely nothing has been done about mRNA. In fact, it’s been expanded."

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden argues that RFK Jr. rose to prominence by challenging the Covid response, but that MAHA shifted its focus from vaccines to food following Calley Means’ arrival. She warns that mRNA vaccines are expanding despite unresolved concerns over safety, accountability and informed consent.

"We now have [mRNA] in flu shots. We now have it in RSV shots. They’re testing mRNA flu shots in children as we speak. And before we know it, the entire vaccine schedule could be mRNA."

"I see patients almost daily whose lives have been completely destroyed by these products. I’ve never seen anything like it in my career. It is astounding to me that we are still giving them to people."

"Seven million children have gotten one of these shots under Kennedy. And there’s no upside… They should have been pulled a long time ago."

— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) November 13, 2026