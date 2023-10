🚨#BREAKING: Active Shooter Reported at Joint Base McGuire Base Is on Full Lockdown

📌#Lakehurst | #NewJersey

Currently, multiple authorities are responding to reports of an active shooter at Joint Base McGuire in Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The base is currently on full… pic.twitter.com/m7CIlQweRu

— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) October 26, 2023