He makes it clear to the entire world that he believes his people are gods chosen ones and they are fighting forces of darkness
How can anyone who isn’t a Jewish supremacist support This nonsense?
he thinks it’s the crusades
What county will be next? https://t.co/MGfDthN0z6
Right. the “forces of darkness,” Benny boy, that YOUR GOVT. is funding! Oh, and didn’t you admit that?
https://www.globalresearch.ca/gathering-storm-rage-andrew-napolitano/5837406
https://www.globalresearch.ca/netanyahu-supports-both-hamas-as-well-as-al-qaeda-terrorists/5836901
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2023-10-16/bibi-netanyahu-2019-israel-must-support-bolstering-hamas-and-transferring-money
And I could post more links, but you get the idea, Benny… And here is what you said (reported in Israeli media, BTW):
“Anyone who wants to thwart the establishment of a Palestinian state has to support bolstering Hamas and transferring money to Hamas,” Netanyahu told Likud Party legislators. Doing so would help prevent the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority (PA) from ruling Gaza and giving Palestinians a relatively moderate, unified voice at the negotiating table. “This is part of our strategy — to isolate the Palestinians in Gaza from the Palestinians in the West Bank.”
As for “god’s chosen people,” are you referring to your “god” Satan?
Who said that jews are the :chosen people”, JEWS