Active shooter situation reported at Fred Meyer supermarket in Richland, Washington

MSN – CNN

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirms to CNN they received a call for assistance for an active shooter situation at a Fred Meyer grocery store in Richland, Washington.

ATF Seattle field office spokesperson Jason Chudy also confirmed to CNN that special agents from their Yakima, Washington, field office were en route to support the Richland Police Department with the active shooter investigation.

Several nearby schools are on lockdown, police said.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/active-shooter-situation-reported-at-fred-meyer-supermarket-in-richland-washington/ar-AATzOnD

The Richland Police Department is seeking information on the identity and location of the pictured suspect and suspect vehicle in relation to a shooting at the Richland Fred Meyer. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Please avoid the area due to police activity. pic.twitter.com/yy2oyABqkB — Kennewick Police (@KennewickPolice) February 7, 2022