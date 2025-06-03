ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt Demands ‘Anti-Zionists’ Be Banned Off Social Media ‘Once And For All’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt on Monday responded to the attack in Colorado by demanding “anti-Zionists” be banned off social media “once and for all.”

A group of pro-Israel activists were allegedly attacked by Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, in Boulder, Colorado on Sunday night.

Soliman was identified by the Trump administration as an Egyptian national who was allowed into the country under the Biden administration by former DHS head Alejandro Mayorkas. Mayorkas, an open-borders activist who served on the board of HIAS and worked intimately with Greenblatt and the ADL, allegedly allowed Soliman to obtain a work permit despite overstaying his visa in early 2023.

“In an environment where you have graduation speakers spreading blood libels, in an environment where you have social media influencers making baseless claims, people like Hasan Piker over on Twitch or there’s there’s others on Tiktok and Instagram saying wild, baseless things about Jews, about Zionists, Israelis,” Greenblatt told CBS News’ Vlad Duthiers on Monday. “Vlad, I worry that this could even get worse. So I think we really need tech platforms to step up and stop, you know, lifting up these intemperate voices.”

“We are seeing a rampant, you know, just explosion of hate. We are not only talking to the companies themselves, we’re talking to the regulators. I mean, I think it is time for government to step up here,” Greenblatt continued.

“These companies are, you know, they say too big to fail,” he added. “These companies are too big to just leave alone. I mean, they’re almost monopolistic. And again, they allow for this unmitigated rise of the kind of hate that explodes in real life, just like you’re seeing on the screen.”

“It is time for these companies to demonstrate the same kind of accountability that we see in other media businesses and simply, you know, knock the Nazis, knock the anti-Zionists off the platform once and for all.”

Greenblatt issued similar demands — and heaped praise on the Trump administration — in another interview with Fox News on Monday.

“Thank God you guys at Fox are covering this the way you are, because in too many places we are told that anti-Zionism is a legitimate political argument — it is not,” Greenblatt declared. “Hate is hate.”

“I applaud DOJ for taking a tough stance [on the case in Colorado],” Greenblatt said. “Social media influencers on Twitch or YouTube like Hasan Piker, or other kind of promoters of hate on YouTube and Tiktok like Guy Christensen, or like the speakers at graduations the other day at MIT spreading blood libels about the Jewish people or the Jewish state, it creates the condition in which this kind of act is happening with increasing frequency!”

“We’ve got to stop it once and for all,” Greenblatt said, “I hope the Trump administration will do just that.”

As I reported last week, Mark Zuckerberg’s META responded to the shooting of two Israeli embassy aides by banning a host of Nick Fuentes clippers and European nationalists — though it evidently earned him no favors.

Zuckerberg’s censorship push followed the Anti-Defamation League pouncing on the shooting of two Israeli embassy aides in DC last month to demand mass censorship, deplatforming, the repeal of Section 230 and a police crackdown on anti-Israel protests.

Greenblatt is demanding two and half centuries of free speech come to an end to shut down opposition to Israel while they’re in the middle of committing a live-streamed genocide.

Greenblatt over just the past few years went from successfully lobbying for Trump to be banned off social media to praising Trump for rounding up critics of Israel for their “anti-Semitic” speech.