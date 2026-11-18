ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt gets shook after being asked by Elon Musk’s Grok about the ADL’s "sprawling" domestic spying operations.

"I don’t know all the details…"

"I don’t know if what we just heard is correct…"

"All [the ADL’s] practices changed…"

"There’s nothing illegal…"

"We watch what they post on social media, I don’t see why that’s a problem…"

(The Jewish Comedy Cellar hosts were too sympathetic with Greenblatt to ask him any hard questions so they asked Grok to do it, lmao.)

— Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) November 17, 2026