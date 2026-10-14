🚨 ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt reveals in Israel that he’s been working with all the top AI Frontier Labs to push them to suppress "anti-Semitism."

"We’ve been working with the Frontier Labs—OpenAI, Anthropic, Alphabet, the company that runs Gemini, Google, Meta, who runs Muse, and others, X, who run Grok—testing their models and using the results to push them to do better."

"We’ve had excellent collaboration with Silicon Valley."

"We’ve run the tests and seen where anti-Semitism shows up and helped them develop strategies to tackle it right in the source code."

— Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) October 13, 2026