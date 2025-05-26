ADL Demands Mass Censorship, Police Crackdown on Anti-Israel Protests in Wake of DC Shooting

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The Anti-Defamation League responded to the shooting of two Israeli embassy aides in DC by demanding mass censorship, deplatforming, the repeal of Section 230 and a police crackdown on anti-Israel protests.

ADL’s Midwest Regional Director David Goldenberg took part in a press conference with other Jewish leaders in Chicago on Friday where he raged at tech platforms for loosening up their censorship regimes.

“Right now tech platforms are not accountable for having misinformation,” Goldenberg said. “Congress needs to amend Section 230, which provides immunity to tech platforms.”

“These tech platforms are not guaranteed under the Constitution,” he added. “They’re just not!”

“They can use their user agreements to kick people off, to deplatform — they did!”

Goldenberg also went on an unhinged rant demanding Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson fire those the ADL views as “hostile” towards the Jewish community.

“When you find out they have that history, you get rid of them!” he insisted.

Goldenberg also demanded police be unleashed on anti-Israel campus protesters.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt on Thursday similarly pounced on the shooting to demand Twitch deplatform critics of Israel like Hasan Piker.

As Rahm Emanuel famously said: “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste. And what I mean by that is an opportunity to do things that you think you could not do before.”