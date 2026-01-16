ADL ‘Helping’ Ted Cruz and Ben Shapiro ‘Take Down’ Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes, CEO Suggests

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt on Wednesday suggested that “behind the scenes” he is “helping” Senator Ted Cruz to “take down” Tucker Carlson and helping Ben Shapiro “take down” Nick Fuentes.

“I need people on the right to take down Tucker Carlson — so I’m trying to help Ted Cruz,” Greenblatt revealed. “I need people on the right to take down Nick Fuentes — so I’m trying to help people like Ben [Shapiro],” Greenblatt told Rabbi David Wolpe and a gathering at Sinai Temple in West Los Angeles.

He also named Hasan Piker as one of his targets and said the ADL is doing the “same thing on the left.”

WATCH:

Greenblatt suggested similar back in November, though he didn’t say he was “helping” with any of the figures he touted to take on the “woke right” (Ben Shapiro and Randy Fine, among others):

“Republican senator/presidential candidate working with the anti-white ADL to suppress speech,” Tucker Carlson said in response to my post on X. “You can see why people begin to wonder about the system we currently have.”