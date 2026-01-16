Ultimate piece of shit. pic.twitter.com/JRz4cAV9v0
— Clayton Morris (@ClaytonMorris) January 14, 2026
2 thoughts on “Our textbooks are literally written by Mossad(Robert Maxwell) Here Mike Pompeo says it’s important that write the history to make the Palestines the villains and Jews the heroes”
Never mind that in 2019 before Knesset Likud Party members Satanyahu admitted the Israeli govt. funds Hamas, or that Congressman Ron Paul said the same before Congress in 2009…. And who believes what’s in public school history books anymore, anyway?
This is the most sickening thing I’ve seen in a long time. Forked Tongue at its epitome. Pompeo is completely fulfilling that old adage that,
“History is written by the victors.”
He wants to be sure the story is told in a “moral” way. What is so very MORAL about burning people alive, bombing hospitals, burying people alive, starving people to death, stealing the homes of people? Is morality torture? Or is morality that which is decent, respectful, and on the side of what is just and good? What could they possibly have on this man that he could stoop so low and ask us to embrace Orwell’s presentation of insanity?:
“Knowledge is Ignorance.”
“War is Peace.”
“Freedom is Slavery.”
“Ignorance is Strength.”
“Plenty is Shortage.”
“Truth is Lies.”
“Peace is War.”
“Love is Torture.”
“Two plus two make five.’
They can say whatever they want, but many, many, many know the truth, and that truth is stirring us to find ways to do the right thing. To find ways. To find ways. To find ways.
