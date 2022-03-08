After a Year of Gaslighting Public Jen Psaki Says “It’s Disturbing” Politicians Are Peddling Conspiracy Theories and Casting Doubt on Vaccinations

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Over the past two years the US government, Dr. Fauci, and the media spread numerous lies during the pandemic.

We now know the media outlets were paid to share the government-endorsed narrative.

The gaslighting continues to this day.

1.) COVID sprang up from a wet market in Wuhan — Truth: when it was the Wuhan lab.

2.) COVID has a mortality rate of 3.5% — Truth: when it was 0.6%.

3.) Masks stop the spread of the coronavirus — Truth: study finds masks are harmful.

4.) Economic lockdowns save lives — Truth: Economic lockdowns did not reduce mortality rates.

5) You won’t need to wear a mask if you get the vaccine — Truth: Vaccines and masks did not stop the spread of virus.

6.) Just one booster more — Truth: Enough.

7.) Children need the vaccine, should wear masks, schools should be closed — Truth: Children have a greater chance of drowning.

8.) The Vaccines are safe and effective — Truth: 23,000 alleged deaths.

9.) Herd immunity is not a reality — Truth: Natural immunity provides greatest protection.

10.) Hydroxychloroquine does not work — Truth: 394 international studies show effectiveness with early usage.

On Monday, Jen Psaki lashed out at American politicians for “peddling conspiracy theories.”

That is certainly rich coming from Jen Psaki.

REPORTER: "The Florida Surgeon General says that healthy children shouldn't get the COVD vaccine. Is that a good policy?" PSAKI: "Absolutely not…It's deeply disturbing that there are politicians peddling conspiracy theories out there and casting doubt on vaccinations…" pic.twitter.com/kDJY1p5yGL — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 7, 2022

