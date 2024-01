After listening in on one day of the WEF24 Agenda at Davos it is very clear that 2024 will see a concerted effort globally by governments and institutions to reign in online platforms with the use of hate speech laws and content regulation legislation. Platforms that don’t comply are going to find themselves under increased regulatory pressure and sanctions.

