After the 5th Circuit ruled that the Biden admin. violated free speech rights by coercing social media to censor true speech, the gov’t had two choices:

A. Stop violating the 1st Amendment

B. Ask the Supr. Court to let them violate free speech

Which do you think they chose? pic.twitter.com/9LIHSm7Xv6

— Jay Bhattacharya (@DrJBhattacharya) September 14, 2023