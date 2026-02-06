Ahead of US-Iran Talks, Netanyahu Tells Cabinet ‘Conditions’ Could Lead to Regime Change in Tehran

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

The day before US and Iranian officials are set to hold talks in Oman, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a meeting of his security cabinet and told his top officials that certain “conditions” are in place that may lead to the downfall of the Iranian government, according to Israeli media.

The Times of Israel reported that Netanyahu conveyed the same message he delivered during a Knesset committee meeting earlier in the day, where he said that “there is a buildup of conditions toward a critical mass that could bring about the downfall of the Iranian regime,” though he also reportedly said he was unsure if those “conditions” would be sufficient to topple the government.

Netanyahu also told the Knesset committee that the coordination between the US and Israel is “as high and as close as possible.” An Israeli official told Ynet on Wednesday that US and Israeli officials have been holding a “crazy” number of meetings in recent weeks as President Trump has been threatening to attack Iran and ordered a major military buildup in the Middle East.

Earlier this week, Netanyahu met with US envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who will be leading the US talks with Iran on Friday. According to a statement from Netanyahu’s office, he told the pair that Tehran cannot be trusted.

The Israeli position is that any US deal with Iran must include limits on its ballistic missiles and address Tehran’s support for its allies in the region, such as Hezbollah, demands that are designed to sabotage the chances of an agreement and ensure there will be war.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has adopted the Israeli position, but President Trump and other officials in the administration have been focusing on the nuclear issue, an area where Iranian officials say a deal is possible. However, as he has been threatening to bomb Iran in recent weeks, the president has shifted the pretext, from Iran’s missiles to the protests in the country and now its nuclear program. He also used diplomatic talks with Iran as a cover for backing the launch of the 12-Day US-Israeli war back in June 2025.