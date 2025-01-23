This is real, not a movie and happening in 2025 meanwhile Elon Musk keep talking about going Mars or OpenAI talking about 500 billion and ASI
Ahmed Obeidi went to pick up his child from school. IDF shoots the car, killing Ahmed. The child saw the last moments of his father. pic.twitter.com/sq9dzUdtMp
— Furkan Gözükara (@GozukaraFurkan) January 22, 2025
2 thoughts on “Ahmed Obeidi went to pick up his child from school. IDF shoots the car, killing Ahmed. The child saw the last moments of his father.”
So much chatter about peace deals. Trump, Putin, Zelensky, Bibi, yeah, they’re gonna make the world safe and free. Surely they know we see the lies, the strategies, yet they march forward with this global control machine. None is operating autonomously. None is worthy of trust.
And here we have a little child having to see his father get blown away by the most ruthless arm of the GLOBAL CONTROL CABAL, while the peace chatter keeps chattering. But hey, Oscar nominations are out today. We certainly have our priorities straight. A child seeing his father murdered must take a back seat to Hollywood’s biggest news of the day.
And that Trump bastard wants to relocate them to Indonesia and take their land. He’s committing treason and crimes against humanity. This is beyond sick.