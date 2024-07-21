AIPAC Says “America Must Have Israel’s Back” as Israel Bombs Yemen

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation
The American Israel Public Affairs Committee on Saturday said that “America must have Israel’s back” as Israel carried out a series of airstrikes on Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah.
“Israel will act against terrorists to defend itself and protect its families,” AIPAC said. “America must have Israel’s back.”
From The Middle East Eye, “Yemen: Israeli air strikes target Hodeidah port, Houthi media reports”:
A series of strikes targeted the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah on Saturday, hitting a fuel depot, according to Houthi-run media.
AFP’s correspondent in Hodeidah reported hearing several loud explosions as Al Masirah TV described the attacks as a “series of strikes” on “fuel storage facilities” at the port.
The health ministry, cited by the report, said the attack caused casualties but did not provide further details.
“This is the first time that Israel has directly attacked Yemen, a country more than 1,000 miles away,” Axios reports. “An Israeli official confirmed the strike and said it was conducted in coordination with the U.S. and an international coalition formed to counter Houthi attacks.”
A Houthi spokesman responded to the strikes by saying the strikes “will only increase the determination, steadfastness, and escalating continuation of the Yemeni people and their brave armed forces in supporting Gaza.”
“The brutal Israeli aggression on Yemen by targeting civilian facilities, oil tanks, and the power station in Hodeidah aims to double the suffering of the people and pressure Yemen to stop supporting Gaza. This is a dream that, Allah willing, will never come true,” Houthi spokesman Ansarallah Mohammed Abdul Salam said.
“We affirm that this brutal aggression will only increase the determination, steadfastness, and escalating continuation of the Yemeni people and their brave armed forces in supporting Gaza,” he added. “Thanks to Allah, the Yemeni people are capable of facing all challenges with Allah’s help and in the pursuit of justice for Palestine and the people of Gaza, which represents the most just cause on earth.”
The Houthis managed to strike Tel Aviv on Friday with a low-flying drone that evaded their Iron Dome anti-missile defense system.
The drone reportedly killed a former IDF sniper and injured 10 others.
3 thoughts on “AIPAC Says “America Must Have Israel’s Back” as Israel Bombs Yemen”
That last tweet is amazing. It’s as if that whole country is standing up for the Palestinians. May life ever bless the brave.
.
As I commented in a previous, yet similar article,
Well it looks like the Zionists reason why they did this fake assassination attempt on Trump was to push everyone to think he’s “America’s Savior” while at the same time he’s the perfect puppet for them to invest in their continued war in the Middle East, as Biden was losing ground for them and had no support. (A mere shifting of alliances, as always)
Now with Trump in office, they’ll have full support (since the Zionists practically made him their Messiah) because they think the Trumptards will support him no matter what he does. What they fail to realize is that many of the Trumptards are anti-Israel and are slowly finding out about this and are distancing themselves from Trump more and more each day as they are realizing he’s not the person they thought he was.
In other words, it’s backfiring big time!
“AIPAC said. “America must have Israel’s back.””
Why? You’ve never had America’s back.
As a matter of fact, you literally shot and killed people in the back on the USS Liberty and most likely killed JFK, among many other things.
So F$&K OFF, take your PAC and go back to your own land, wherever that may truly be and fight your own battles for once, you parasitic psychopaths!