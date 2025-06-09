Alan Dershowitz Pushing for Trump to Pardon Ghislaine Maxwell

[F]ormer Trump friend and attorney Alan Dershowitz tells Daily Mail that he would be right to consider [pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell].
He believes the disgraced socialite’s ‘excessive’ 20-year sentence should be commuted for her immediate release, and then a pardon.
‘Certainly she should get a commutation. The sentence was way, way, way in excess of anything she was alleged to have done.
‘She was in part a victim of Epstein. The fact that Epstein died made her a primary target and caused an excessive sentence to her. Some executive clemency is very much warranted in her case.’
The former Harvard Law School professor has spoken out in the wake of the surprise pardons for TV reality couple Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were convicted of federal bank fraud and tax evasion charges in 2022.