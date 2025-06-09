Alan Dershowitz Pushing for Trump to Pardon Ghislaine Maxwell

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Jeffrey Epstein’s former lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who successfully lobbied President Trump to pardon a host of Chabadnik supercriminals during his first term, is now insisting Trump should pardon Ghislaine Maxwell.


Jeffrey Epstein’s former lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who successfully lobbied President Trump to pardon a host of Chabadnik supercriminals during his first term, is now insisting Trump should pardon Ghislaine Maxwell.


The timing of this — with Elon Musk claiming just yesterday that Trump is “in the Epstein files” — couldn’t be more perfect.

From The Daily Mail:

[F]ormer Trump friend and attorney Alan Dershowitz tells Daily Mail that he would be right to consider [pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell].

He believes the disgraced socialite’s ‘excessive’ 20-year sentence should be commuted for her immediate release, and then a pardon.

‘Certainly she should get a commutation. The sentence was way, way, way in excess of anything she was alleged to have done.

‘She was in part a victim of Epstein. The fact that Epstein died made her a primary target and caused an excessive sentence to her. Some executive clemency is very much warranted in her case.’

The former Harvard Law School professor has spoken out in the wake of the surprise pardons for TV reality couple Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were convicted of federal bank fraud and tax evasion charges in 2022.

His remarks also come after DailyMail.com exclusively revealed that speculation is swirling over a possible pardon for Maxwell – who is doing time in a federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida – due to her past ties to Trump.

One ultra-close source to the Maxwell family told us last week: ‘It’s not a bad idea to ask President Trump for a pardon. He knew her. He’s probably got views about whether she’s guilty or innocent.’

Who could have predicted this?

Tucker Carlson started reviving Sam Bankman-Fried in March, 2025 and now Dershowitz is reviving Maxwell.


Trump waited until his last day in office to pardon Jonathan Pollard’s Israeli handler Aviem SellaPonzi-schemer Eliyahu Weinstein and criminal mastermind Sholam Weiss.

Unless Trump pardons Maxwell and Bankman-Fried earlier, we will have to wait until his last day in office is over to know whether he will grant them an early release.

Start the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*