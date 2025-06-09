Alan Dershowitz Pushing for Trump to Pardon Ghislaine Maxwell



The timing of this — with Elon Musk claiming just yesterday that Trump is “in the Epstein files” — couldn’t be more perfect.

From The Daily Mail:



He believes the disgraced socialite’s ‘excessive’ 20-year sentence should be commuted for her immediate release, and then a pardon.

‘Certainly she should get a commutation. The sentence was way, way, way in excess of anything she was alleged to have done.

‘She was in part a victim of Epstein. The fact that Epstein died made her a primary target and caused an excessive sentence to her. Some executive clemency is very much warranted in her case.’

The former Harvard Law School professor has spoken out in the wake of the surprise pardons for TV reality couple Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were convicted of federal bank fraud and tax evasion charges in 2022.

His remarks also come after DailyMail.com exclusively revealed that speculation is swirling over a possible pardon for Maxwell – who is doing time in a federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida – due to her past ties to Trump.

One ultra-close source to the Maxwell family told us last week: ‘It’s not a bad idea to ask President Trump for a pardon. He knew her. He’s probably got views about whether she’s guilty or innocent.’