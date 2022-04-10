Aldi Sign Saying Steaks Can’t Be Sold on Shelf Due to Theft Ignites Debate

A sign at an alleged Aldi grocery store is turning heads by claiming steaks can’t be sold on the shelf because of theft, sparking a debate over the situation.

The viral TikTok, captioned, “Grocery shopping…” has been viewed 615,800 times and liked 7,000 times since it was shared on April 7. The five-second clip posted by TikToker @315brittany, or Brittanyy Gawarecki, had the song Thrift Shop by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis featuring Wanz playing in the background.

The Washington Post reported in 2020 that shoplifting has increased since the start of the pandemic, and it’s happening more than in previous “economic downturns.” The items being stolen are necessities and “staples,” which include things like pasta, bread, and baby formula.

The video started with a look at some bare shelves where the beef filet, black Angus beef, and beef cubed steak should be. A sign was taped to one of the bare shelves that read, “Due to high theft, we can no longer put steaks on the shelf. Please ask associates if needed. Thank you.” It concludes with the statement, “Sorry for the inconvenience.”

