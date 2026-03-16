Allies Balk As Trump Pushes Joint Military Action To Reopen Hormuz – Iran Says No Ceasefire On Table

By Tyler Derden – Zerohedge

Summary:

Trump declares ‘victory’ while simultaneously urging coalition help: President Trump claimed the US has “essentially defeated Iran” and vowed “we will finish the job,” while pressing NATO allies and other countries to join a naval coalition to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran rejects ceasefire and signals escalation: Iranian FM dismissed any truce, saying Tehran wants the war to end in a way that ensures enemies “never again think of repeating these attacks,” adding Iran has “sent no messages and do not request a ceasefire.”

US weighing major escalation at Kharg Island: The White House is considering seizing Iran’s main oil export hub on Kharg Island, a move that would require US boots on the ground.

Europe reluctant to join Hormuz operation, Germany outright rejects it alongside Italy and Greece: Trump warned of a “very bad” future for NATO if allies don’t help reopen the strait. UK also says it won’t be ‘NATO-led’.

Regional attacks and oil shock intensify: Iran continues missile and drone strikes on Gulf energy infrastructure and US-aligned states, while Israeli forces launched “wide-scale” strikes. Saudi Arabia, Dubai continue to get hit.

* * *

President Trump and his top officials spent the weekend on the one hand touting the Iran campaign a decisive military win and supposed success, while on the other racing to assemble a naval coalition to force open Tehran’s chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, all the while imploring other countries for help. Europe appears deeply reluctant, with some key NATO countries already slamming the door on this prospect.

“As far as I’m concerned, we have essentially defeated Iran,” President Trump said in some of latest remarks aboard Air Force One. “They want to negotiate badly, as they should, but I don’t think they’re ready to do what they have to do… We will finish the job,” he claimed.

But then on Monday Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected calls for a ceasefire, insisting Tehran intends to impose steep and bloody costs on the aggressors. “The reason we say we do not want a ceasefire is not because we are seeking war, but because this time this war must end in such a way that our enemies never again think of repeating these attacks,” Araghchi said at a press conference.

Site of airstrikes on an oil depot in Tehran, AFP/Getty Images

“I think they have already learned a good lesson and understood what kind of nation they are dealing with.” He also dismissed reports that Iran had quietly sought negotiations: “As we have said many times and I reiterated last night in an interview with an American network, we have sent no messages and do not request a ceasefire.”

Still, Trump is pressing forward on plans for NATO to send allied ships. According to US officials cited in The Wall Street Journal, there are plans for as soon as this week to announce that multiple countries have agreed to join a coalition escorting ships through the strait. All of this, and especially a timeline, still seems up in the air.

And separately per Axios, the White House is simultaneously considering the far more aggressive option of seizing Iran’s main oil export hub on Kharg Island, after much of it has been subject of heavy US bombing, which started overnight Friday, but reportedly left oil terminals and vital export infrastructure in place.

There remains widespread speculation that this is what the multi-thousand strong Marine Expeditionary Force currently en route is all about, raising the states even higher. A direct Kharg Island seizure would require American boots on the ground – already as Iran’s retaliatory blockade of the narrow strait has sent oil and gas prices climbing as a major share of global crude supply remains effectively frozen.

This is apparently what’s behind Trump’s growing urgency – and some might day desperation – for allies to step up, with the US president having told European leaders there could be a “very bad” future for NATO if member states fail to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, according to Financial Times. But by the looks of it most of Europe wants to avoid what’s looking like a recipe for another quagmire in the Middle East. Ironically, Iran is bordered by two countries which were subject of over two decades of US-led war and occupation.

For example, after Italy had earlier made very clear it will have no involvement, Al Jazeera reports:

The ⁠war ⁠in Iran has nothing to do with NATO, ⁠a German government spokesperson says, adding that Germany ‌would not take part in the war nor in keeping the Strait of Hormuz open through ⁠military means. “As long ⁠as this war continues, there will be no participation, ⁠not even in ⁠any effort ⁠to keep the Strait of Hormuz open by military ‌means,” the spokesperson said. Greece ⁠also will not ⁠engage in ⁠any military operations ‌in the Strait of Hormuz, ⁠Greek government spokesman ⁠Pavlos ⁠Marinakis said.

And Britain too while signaling openness says it won’t be NATO-led:

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday Britain would not be drawn into a wider war in Iran but would work with allies on a “viable collective plan” to reopen the key Strait of Hormuz, though he acknowledged that would not be a simple task. …Starmer told a press conference that reopening the strait was the only way to stabilize energy markets, and that he was talking to allies in Europe, the Gulf and the U.S. on a plan to secure freedom of navigation. He said it would not be a NATO-led mission.

Iran meanwhile continues to send missile and drones on America’s gulf allies and energy infrastructure, with Saudi Arabia saying it intercepted 61 drones over its territory since midnight, though potential impact sites of projectiles what got through weren’t immediately disclosed.

Flights at Dubai International Airport have been suspended after a fuel take went up on flames. “An Iranian drone attack ignited a fuel tank at Dubai International Airport early Monday, authorities said, as Tehran continued to strike civilian infrastructure across the Persian Gulf,” Washington Post reports. Fujairah has also been hit again.

The Israeli military has said Monday it has begun “wide-scale wave of strikes targeting infrastructure” in the Iranian cities of Tehran, Shiraz, and Tabriz simultaneously. It has vowed to keep hitting Iran “as long as needed” – suggesting no quick end amid the war’s third week.

But Israel also faces unprecedented bombardment by Iran’s sophisticated missile and drone arsenal. Israel’s Health Ministry has newly announced that at least 3,369 people, including civilians and military personnel, have been wounded and injured – with many hospitalized – since the war’s start. At least a dozen people have been killed, but the true numbers could be significantly higher as Israel’s military has censored a lot of wartime information.

Fresh US-Israeli strikes on Tehran.

Below is a running death toll via Turkish media as of Sunday:

IRAN – The most recent death toll, reported by state media on Monday, was at least 1,270 people. But Iran’s ambassador to the U.N. said on March 6 that at least 1,332 ⁠people had been killed since the war began. There has been no clarification of the discrepancy. It was not clear if those figures include at least 104 people that the Iranian military said were killed in a U.S. attack on an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka’s coast on March 4. LEBANON – At least 850 people have been killed in Israeli strikes, according to Lebanese authorities. The World Health Organization said at least 98 of those killed were children. IRAQ – At least 30 people have been killed, according to Iraqi health authorities. Most of those were members of the Shi’ite Popular Mobilization Forces. One foreign crew member was killed in an attack on tankers near an ⁠Iraqi ⁠port, according to port security officials. ISRAEL – Twelve people have been killed, including nine people in an Iranian missile strike on Beit Shemesh near Jerusalem on March 1, according to Israel’s ambulance service. The Israeli military said two of its soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon. UNITED STATES – Thirteen service members have been killed. Six were confirmed dead after a U.S. military refueling aircraft crashed over Iraq, the U.S. military said, while seven others have been killed in action during operations against Iran. UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Six people have been killed in Iranian attacks, according ⁠to the UAE’s defense ministry. KUWAIT – Authorities have reported six deaths – including two people killed in Iranian attacks, two interior ministry officers and two army soldiers. SYRIA – Four people were killed when an Iranian missile struck a building in the southern Syrian city of Sweida on February 28, state news agency SANA said. OMAN – Two people were killed in a drone strike on an industrial zone in Sohar province, marking the first fatalities inside the country, which has been hosting mediation talks between the U.S. and ⁠Iran. One ‌person died ‌earlier when a projectile hit a tanker off the coast of Muscat, ⁠the vessel’s manager said. SAUDI ARABIA – Two people were killed ‌when a projectile fell on a residential location in Al-Kharj city, southeast of the capital Riyadh. BAHRAIN – Two people were killed in two separate Iranian attacks, with ⁠the most recent hitting a residential building in the capital Manama, according ⁠to the interior ministry. FRANCE – One French soldier was killed and six others were wounded after ⁠a drone attack in northern Iraq, where they were providing counterterrorism training.

The Trump White House has been angered by media headlines and reports saying the war is expanding and escalating across the region, but the above widening casualties point to this precisely being the case, as Washington continues to struggle to define objectives, timeline, or even what ‘winning’ looks like.