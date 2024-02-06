Amazon sells these houses for $19,000 because no one can afford a real home anymore. They are glorified shipping containers. pic.twitter.com/4mLJF2HaJx
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 5, 2024
Posted: February 5, 2024
Categories: Videos
