🚨🚨AMERICAN CITIZENS DETAINED AT U.S BORDER AFTER HUNTING TRIP IN MEXICO

“This is what happens when an American citizen tries to come back into the United States of America after being hunting in Mexico legally for geese.”

Why are thousands of illegal immigrants crossing our… pic.twitter.com/QuQLm3KX2I

— TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) February 27, 2024