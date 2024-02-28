Salvadorian illegal immigrant arrested in Maryland in connection with murder of 2-year-old

By The Post Millennial

Police have arrested a fifth suspect in connection with the murder of 2-year-old Jeremy Poou Caceres.

On Monday, The Prince George’s County Police Department announced charges against Nilson Trejo-Granados (25) for first and second-degree murder.

James Covington, spokesperson for the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in Baltimore told FOX 5 that Trejo-Granados is a Salvadoran national and an illegal immigrant.

A Department of Justice immigration judge in Newark, New Jersey had previously ordered Trejo-Granados’ removal from the United States back in Nov. 2022.

Fox 5 reported that the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) arrested Trejo-Granados on March 21, 2023, and charged him with theft.

According to ICE records, while those charges were pending, the agency filed an Immigration Detainer on Trejo-Granados with the Montgomery County Detention Center (MCDC) the following day. However, the MCDC refused to honor the detainer and released Trejo-Granados on March 27, 2023.

MCPD arrested Trejo-Granados again on September 26, 2023, and charged him with theft, and attempt to obstruct and hindering.

ICE once again filed an Immigration Detainer with the MCDC and again the MCDC released Trejo-Granados from custody, this time on October 12, 2023.

Following his most recent arrest, ERO Baltimore filed an Immigration Detainer against Trejo-Granados with the Prince George’s County Detention Center in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Jeremy Pooh Caceras and his mother were walking on Kanawha Street in Langley Park on Feb 8 when shots were fired between two opposing groups.

Jeremy and his mother were caught in the crossfire. The toddler was taken to Children’s National Hospital, where he was pronounced dead and his mother suffered “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Trejo-Granados is the fifth suspect to be charged in the Caceras case.

The Prince George’s County Police Department has also arrested and charged a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old, and two other men believed to have driven a stolen vehicle to the crime scene and opened fire.

All are being charged as adults and are being held without bond.