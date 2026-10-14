American Nurse Practitioner is going through medical notes for cancer patients and what she’s seeing is extremely concerning

She shows oncology notes that recommend patients be given so much chemo they reach the point of “intolerable toxicity”

“Do you think the patient knows the goal is to continue with this chemo until intolerable toxicity? — We need better in medicine. We need better than let’s do chemo until it poisons you so bad that you can’t take it anymore”

“There’s got to be more. Nothing in there about changing your diet, about eating real food, about avoiding toxins, avoiding microplastics, strengthening your immune system, exercising, doing what you can, avoiding sugars… nothing about any of that. Just continue with chemo every 4 weeks until intolerable toxicity”

I can tell you in 2 seconds why there is no patient notes about lifestyle changes, it’s all about profit

In America, one chemotherapy session can be as much as $15,000+ dollars and patients might have to get them weekly

Without insurance a full course of treatment is all over $100,000 typically. It’s so expensive that even with insurance this is how many patients reach their out of pocket maximum on their plans

It’s all about profit

Ohh and I looked it up, there is substantial evidence that several of the lifestyle changes that she mentioned can make a meaningful difference for people with cancer

But those aren’t brought up…. Only the expensive treatment options are recommended

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 13, 2026