Americans are noticing they’re losing billions of dollars in revenue because Jews demanded Tiktok get removed to hide Israeli war crimes. 66% of the USA’s donor class happens to be Zionist Jews thanks to monopolies which turned the USA into a gig economy.

Americans are noticing they're losing billions of dollars in revenue because Jews demanded Tiktok get removed to hide Israeli war crimes. 66% of the USA's donor class happens to be Zionist Jews thanks to monopolies which turned the USA into a gig economy. pic.twitter.com/iFyaSJQCGy — Use Yandex Search Engine for Anti Zionist searches (@_NicoleNonya) January 23, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet