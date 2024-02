WOW 🚨 Americans Have No Idea How Bad Things Really Are

Denver Police At Airport Off The Record “The media will not tell you this. — We’ve arrested, the Denver Police in Denver has arrested over 50 Al Qaeda members in the last 2 months”

“So I just had a conversation with a… pic.twitter.com/xrMOl398yT

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 4, 2024