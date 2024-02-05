RFK Jr. and his alligence to… 3 short tweets

Want to see the longest pregnant pause in human history?

RFK knows the answer is “yes”

He knows he can’t say that

He knows, politically, he must say “no”

He knows Dave will destroy that

So he settles on “I don’t know”

Essentially pleading ignorance.

He knows.

— Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) February 3, 2024