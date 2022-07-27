Amnesty for Illegal Aliens Not in Budget Package

Breitbart – by John Binder

Senate Democrats are admitting defeat in their efforts to slip an amnesty for millions of illegal aliens into an upcoming budget reconciliation package.

While Senate Democrats and Republicans are currently negotiating a reconciliation package — a filibuster-proof budget that only needs majority support to pass — Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) admitted that amnesty for illegal aliens will not make it into the final deal.

“Asked if immigration is at all part of reconciliation talks, [Sen. Durbin] responds with a clear and unequivocal ‘no,’” NBC’s Sahil Kapur posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

The admission comes after Senate Democrats failed repeatedly last year to slip an amnesty for illegal aliens into a budget reconciliation package.

Last month, Durbin said he and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) were in talks about an amnesty deal. Tillis, this week, said those talks are still ongoing.

Also flailing is an amnesty plan for illegal aliens claiming to have worked on United States farms. The plan, backed by a swath of House and Senate Republicans representing the west coast, would give green cards to as many as 2.1 million illegal aliens.

Supporters now admit that time is dwindling to get the legislation through Congress before an August recess.

At the same time, House Democrats have introduced a daily “rolling” amnesty plan that would give green cards to millions of illegal aliens every single year by changing a little-known registry date in federal immigration law.

That plan is likely to fail as well.

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/07/26/democrats-admit-defeat-amnesty-for-illegal-aliens-not-in-budget-package/