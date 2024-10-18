Another Massacre in Jabaliya: Israeli Bombing Targets Displaced Civilians in Gaza School

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Thursday that Israeli forces committed a new massacre in the Jabaliya refugee camp, located in the northern Gaza Strip, by bombing a school sheltering thousands of displaced civilians.

25 bodies and 150 injured people were brought to Kamal Adwan and Al-Awda hospitals in northern Gaza after Israeli forces bombed Abu Hussein School, where many displaced people were staying, Al-Jazeera reported.

Ambulance crews have been reportedly unable to reach many of the dead and wounded at the targeted site.

The director of emergency and ambulance services in northern Gaza told Al-Jazeera that two missiles struck Abu Hussein School, killing more than 20 people and leaving dozens critically injured, including children.

He noted that many of the medical specialties required to treat the injured are unavailable in the northern Gaza Strip, and some patients are nearing death due to the lack of medical resources.

https://twitter.com/PalestineChron/status/1846901654148284551

He further highlighted that no humanitarian aid has reached the Jabaliya camp in 13 days due to the severe Israeli blockade.

Meanwhile, the director of the government media office in Gaza told Al-Jazeera that this is the 191st massacre committed by Israeli forces against displacement centers since the aggression on Gaza began on October 7, 2023.

North under Siege

Earlier on Thursday, a medical source informed Al Jazeera that the death toll from the ongoing military operation in northern Gaza has surpassed 400.

The health ministry has issued repeated pleas on behalf of families trapped in Jabaliya and Saftawi camps, which remain under continuous bombardment.

The ministry also warned of a looming catastrophe for newborns in Kamal Adwan Hospital due to the ongoing siege in northern Gaza, now in its 13th day.

Beit Lahia Mayor Alaa Al-Attar stated that Israeli forces have surrounded northern Gaza, preventing the delivery of food and medicine, likely in an attempt to force residents to flee.

He added that the blockade has also halted the entry of drinking water and diesel, exacerbating the crisis. Without fuel, hospitals, ambulances, and water pumping stations are struggling to operate.

Since October 6, the Israeli army has launched a new military campaign in northern Gaza, imposing a siege on the Jabalia area and restricting residents’ movements to the Salah al-Din Street, which runs along the eastern Gaza Strip from north to south.

This marks the third ground offensive conducted by the Israeli army in the Jabaliya camp since the war on Gaza began on October 7, 2023.

Genocide Continues

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 42,438 Palestinians have been killed, and 99,246 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.