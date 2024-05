Another proud moment for women's sports!

Aayden Gallagher (male) just placed 1st in the Oregon state championship in the women's 200m after placing 2nd in the 400m.

Just listen to the audible BOOS. People are over this…& it's about time. pic.twitter.com/HfJqF4AkzO

— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 18, 2024