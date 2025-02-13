AOC hosts webinar on how to evade ICE, has migrants sign DHS forms so her office can intervene

By Sara Carter Staff

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is actively going against the Trump administration’s efforts to detain and deport criminal illegal migrants by assisting those in her district who may be targets on how to evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Ocasio-Cortez is urging immigrants who have an open order of removal or fear potential arrest by ICE to sign a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Privacy Release form. By doing so, her office can intervene in their case and offer support. On her website, she reassures immigrants, stating, “If you or a loved one has an open order of removal or are worried about getting picked up by ICE, please complete this DHS Privacy Release form so our office can intervene. Know that you have rights, including access to a lawyer.”

In addition to legal support, Ocasio-Cortez’s office hosted a webinar on Wednesday to educate constituents on their rights when confronted by ICE. The congresswoman’s website also provides access to critical resources, including a list of pro-bono immigration attorneys who can assist those in need.

Democratic members of Congress can provide casework assistance to constituents facing immigration challenges. While their ability to intervene is limited to asylum, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), Temporary Protected Status (TPS), naturalization, and visa applications, their advocacy efforts aim to ensure due process and legal protection for immigrants, according to Straight Arrow News.

Other Democratic representatives, including Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), are also offering guidance and resources to immigrants in their districts. Omar’s “Know Your Rights” page states, “Sadly, our nation’s immigration system is fundamentally unjust and tragically inhumane. Instead of extending humanity and compassion to migrants and refugees, our country often treats them like criminals. This has only been exacerbated by President Donald Trump and his Administration.”